Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.