White Pine Investment CO Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 150,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,126. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.