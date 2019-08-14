White Pine Investment CO Invests $259,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 17,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,258,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

BA traded down $8.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.24. 1,331,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,727. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

