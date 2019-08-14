White Pine Investment CO Takes $4.11 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,119,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $$25.19 during trading on Wednesday. 9,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

