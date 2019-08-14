William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has $21.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of WLH stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

