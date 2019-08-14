Willingdon Wealth Management Purchases 63 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.98. 164,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

