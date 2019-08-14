Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

