Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.31.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,292 shares of company stock valued at $154,605,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,652.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.91. 927,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,354. Workday has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

