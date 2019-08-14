Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.14. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 3,565,048 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$15.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other Worleyparsons news, insider Sharon Warburton purchased 10,000 shares of Worleyparsons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.30 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of A$133,000.00 ($94,326.24).

Worleyparsons Company Profile (ASX:WOR)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

