Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. 156,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,706. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in WPP by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 910,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WPP by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WPP by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in WPP by 729.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

