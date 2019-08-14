Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 695 Shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAGE. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the second quarter worth $387,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth $11,403,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 23.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the first quarter worth $570,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAGE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wageworks in a report on Saturday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE WAGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 267,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,407. Wageworks Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). Wageworks had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wageworks Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

