Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 76,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

