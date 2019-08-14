Wrapmanager Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,709,000 after acquiring an additional 311,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 364,719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 543.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. 23,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,550. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,914,000 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

