Wrapmanager Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,068. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29.

