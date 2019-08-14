Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,215.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.64. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

