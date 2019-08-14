Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,347. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.