Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58.

