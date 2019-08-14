Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XEL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $292,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.