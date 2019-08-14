Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 55,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,446. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

