Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Trading 60% Higher

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) shares shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 124,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 116,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

