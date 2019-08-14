Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,523,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 1,279,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Yandex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.