Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Yeti were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,452,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,483,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 39.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 698,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at about $12,234,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 38.10.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yeti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.16.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

