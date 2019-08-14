YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) has been given a $5.00 target price by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,377. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 4.41. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,543,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 1,116,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 19.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 271,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 240,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 29.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 166,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

