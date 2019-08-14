Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 591,961 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

YUM stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 346,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,879. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,207 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

