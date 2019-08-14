Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Yum! Brands by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $116.25. 5,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,958.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $665,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

