Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Textainer Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on Textainer Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $13.00 target price on Textainer Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:TGH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 21,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $410.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

