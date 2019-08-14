Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will report $631.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $636.14 million and the lowest is $626.00 million. Verso posted sales of $704.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

VRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verso by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Verso by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRS opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75. Verso has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $421.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

