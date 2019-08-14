Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 255,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

