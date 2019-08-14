Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will report $160.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.98 million and the lowest is $158.83 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported sales of $156.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $606.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.54 million to $617.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $620.89 million, with estimates ranging from $611.92 million to $627.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHSP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE CHSP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,028,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,910 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,945,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,558,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 149.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 328,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

