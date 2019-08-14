Zacks: Analysts Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GALT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 334,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $162.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Richard E. Uihlein purchased 4,680,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,128,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,932.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 38.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

