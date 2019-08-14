Zacks: Analysts Set $8.50 Target Price for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Kevin Costello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,717.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,180. Corporate insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.63. PRGX Global has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRGX Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

