Zacks: Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Bank7 stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Bank7 had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 83.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

