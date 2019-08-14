Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Million

Equities analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report sales of $70.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.71 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $68.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $185.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.60 million to $185.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.89 million, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $192.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGFS. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Freiwald bought 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,138.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,825 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 120,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

