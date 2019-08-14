Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Euronav reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

A number of analysts have commented on EURN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 4,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,558. Euronav has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

