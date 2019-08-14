Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth $13,565,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

FORR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 73,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

