Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will post sales of $170.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the lowest is $143.10 million. Mammoth Energy Services reported sales of $384.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year sales of $786.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.20 million to $846.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $815.87 million, with estimates ranging from $698.20 million to $939.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUSK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $189.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

