Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce sales of $75.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $54.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $289.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $292.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $354.09 million, with estimates ranging from $336.80 million to $362.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $352,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,360. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,441,000 after buying an additional 105,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 448,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 722.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 367,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 370,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 194,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.45. 3,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,494. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.68 and a beta of 1.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.