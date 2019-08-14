Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. Kamada reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kamada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kamada by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 67,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,970. The company has a market cap of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kamada has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

