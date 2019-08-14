Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.63). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $489,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 763.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 372,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,728 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 33,768.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 682,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $9.48. 5,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,494. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $372.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

