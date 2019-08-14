Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.05 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 77,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,148.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

