Zacks: Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Given $46.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innophos an industry rank of 237 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPHS. TheStreet lowered Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

IPHS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 4,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43. Innophos has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.79%. Innophos’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Innophos’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Innophos by 75.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Innophos by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innophos by 169.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Innophos in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Innophos by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

