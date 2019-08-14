Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Hold

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

NYSE STN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,215,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 172,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,961,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,398,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 218,997 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.