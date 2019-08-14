Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Sell

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKT. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 973,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,035. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $124,216.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $55,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,878 shares of company stock worth $198,847 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 71.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 199,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 91.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.