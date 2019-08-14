Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Hold

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Community Bank System by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,160,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.