Zacks: PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given $31.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $31.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PAR Technology an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 221,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,845. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $367.55 million, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4,825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

