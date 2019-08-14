Zacks: Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Perceptron alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perceptron from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Perceptron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director John F. Bryant bought 482,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $2,294,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 489,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perceptron in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Perceptron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perceptron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. Perceptron has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.98.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perceptron (PRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.