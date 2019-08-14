Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94, 155,105 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 310,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.46.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Zafgen Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 73.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 118.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter worth $95,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

