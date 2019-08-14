Zazove Associates LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,991 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of GER traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

