Zipper Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Zipper has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00036496 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

