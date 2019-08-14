Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,386,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 23,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,287. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.